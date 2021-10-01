Governor offers condolence to Mir Shakil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and widow of the late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.

In a condolence message, the governor prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.