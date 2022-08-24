UrduPoint.com

Governor Offers Condolence To The Families Of Matiullah Khan, Ch Tanveer, Rana Tariq

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman visited the residence of the late former Olympian Mutiullah Khan and expressed grief and sorrow to his family.

He prayed Allah for granting Jannat al-Firdous to Olympian Matiullah Khan and patience to the bereaved. Governor appreciated Matiullah Khan's excellent services in the field of hockey. On this occasion, the deceased's son Muteebullah Khan, and other relatives were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman also visited the residence of former Bahawalpur President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr.

Rana Muhammad Tariq to express condolence over the death of the latter's mother. He prayed for the departed soul.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman went to the residence of the late Chaudhry Muhammad Tanveer, former President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, where he expressed his condolences to the children of the deceased. He prayed Allah for granting the deceased a place in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family. He praised the late Chaudhry Muhammad Tanveer for his outstanding services to the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

