Governor offers condolence with Journalist Saiful Islam Saifi over demise of wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited Peshawar Press Club to offer condolence to senior journalist Saiful islam Saifi over the death of his wife.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, President of the Khyber Union of Journalists Kashif-ud-Din Syed, and other office bearers.

During his visit, Governor Kundi expressed his heartfelt condolences to Saiful Islam Saifi, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, and for the strength and patience of the bereaved family. He also prayed for the elevation of her ranks in the afterlife.

Later, Governor Kundi while talking to media discussed the political situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the prevailing issues of unrest and other concerns facing the province.