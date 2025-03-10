Governor Offers Condolence With Mushtaq Over Demise Of Brother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday visited the residence of former Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan to offer condolences on the death of his brother.
He was accompanied by Shuja Khanzada, also known as Shazi Khan, the Provincial General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Member of the National Assembly Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel and other party officials.
During his visit, Governor Kundi expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness and elevation in ranks, and wished patience for the grieving relatives.
