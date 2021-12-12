Governor offers condolence with Zulfiqar Mirza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday visited the residence of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leader Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza to condole the demise of his sister.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr.

Zulfiqar Mirza's sister, the Governor Sindh also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul, said a news release.

Imran Ismail also prayed from the Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and Member Sindh Assembly Barrister Hasnain Mirza were also present on the occasion.