Governor offers Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Thursday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Badshahi Mosque.

He offered dua for peace, progress and stability of the country and for the freedom of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinians.

After Eid prayer Punjab Governor exchanged Eid greetings with people and Khateeb of the Badshahi Mosque.

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman following 'Sunnat e Ibrahimi' slaughtered sacrifical animal with his own hand in the Governor House.

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman also exchanged Eid greetings with staff of the Governor house and police personnel.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Sadeeq and DIG Operations also met Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in the Governor House and expressed good wishes.

Punjab IGP apprised the Govenor about the law and order situation of the province.