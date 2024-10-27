Open Menu

Governor Offers Fateha For Ex-MNA Humair Rokri

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Kundi House in Lahore to offer Fateha at the chehlum ceremony of former MNA Humair Hayat Khan Rokri.

During his visit, he met Adil Abdullah Khan Rokri, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly from Mianwali district.

They paid tribute to the deceased for his contributions, recalling his role in local governance and his efforts to uplift the region.

The governor not only expressed condolences to the family but also offered prayers for the deceased, asking for his status to be elevated in the life hereafter.

