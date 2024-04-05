Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Governor offers Jumma tul Wida prayer at Faizan-e-Madina

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori offered Jummatul Wida prayer at Faizan-e-Madina, the headquarters of Dawat-e-Islami here on Friday.

The Sindh Governor prayed for the country's security and prosperity on the occasion.

He met with the faithful observing “Itikaf” at Faizan-e-Medina, and also lauded the arrangements for them in Faizan-e-Madina.

