UrduPoint.com

Governor, Olympian Islahuddin Discuss Promotion Of Hockey In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Governor, Olympian Islahuddin discuss promotion of Hockey in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Hockey legend Islahuddin on Friday discussed the matters related to promotion of hockey in Sindh and meaningful measures to attract students to the game of hockey at the college level.

Olympian Islahuddin called on the Governor Sindh at the Governor's House here.

Talking to Islahuddin, the Governor Sindh said that Olympian Islahuddin is the pride of the entire nation as his dashes on penalty corners used to surprise the opposing teams.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Islahuddin has outstanding services as a player, captain and coach. Hockey legend Islahuddin also presented his book "Dash through my life" to the Governor of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Governor Coach

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

51 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

3 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.