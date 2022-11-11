Governor, Olympian Islahuddin discuss promotion of Hockey in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Hockey legend Islahuddin on Friday discussed the matters related to promotion of hockey in Sindh and meaningful measures to attract students to the game of hockey at the college level.

Olympian Islahuddin called on the Governor Sindh at the Governor's House here.

Talking to Islahuddin, the Governor Sindh said that Olympian Islahuddin is the pride of the entire nation as his dashes on penalty corners used to surprise the opposing teams.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Islahuddin has outstanding services as a player, captain and coach. Hockey legend Islahuddin also presented his book "Dash through my life" to the Governor of Sindh.