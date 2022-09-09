Governor opens College of Arts & Science block at Jhang University

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education is fundamental to development and growth of a nation and the University of Jhang (UoJ) would prove to be a milestone in development of higher education in the district.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the College of Arts and Science block at the university on Friday, he paid tribute to those who played a role in making the dream of establishment of a university in the area come true.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that attention should be paid to moral training of students besides teaching them different skills at universities.

He said that technology should be used more in universities so that the young generation could understand modern innovations.

He said the whole nation should help their flood-affected brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

He said that he had directed the vice-chancellors of all private and public sector universities to set up flood relief camps for the flood-affectees, adding that it is very important to inculcate spirit of community work in students.

The governor said he would also talk to the Federal and Punjab governments for more grants for expansion of the University of Jhang and transportation facilities for students.