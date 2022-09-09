UrduPoint.com

Governor Opens College Of Arts & Science Block At Jhang University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Governor opens College of Arts & Science block at Jhang University

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education is fundamental to development and growth of a nation and the University of Jhang (UoJ) would prove to be a milestone in development of higher education in the district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education is fundamental to development and growth of a nation and the University of Jhang (UoJ) would prove to be a milestone in development of higher education in the district.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the College of Arts and Science block at the university on Friday, he paid tribute to those who played a role in making the dream of establishment of a university in the area come true.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that attention should be paid to moral training of students besides teaching them different skills at universities.

He said that technology should be used more in universities so that the young generation could understand modern innovations.

He said the whole nation should help their flood-affected brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

He said that he had directed the vice-chancellors of all private and public sector universities to set up flood relief camps for the flood-affectees, adding that it is very important to inculcate spirit of community work in students.

The governor said he would also talk to the Federal and Punjab governments for more grants for expansion of the University of Jhang and transportation facilities for students.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Education Punjab Flood Young Jhang Moral All

Recent Stories

US extends further $20 mln humanitarian assistance ..

US extends further $20 mln humanitarian assistance for Pakistan's flood victims

14 seconds ago
 Minister orders stern action against doctors makin ..

Minister orders stern action against doctors making counterfeit MLCs

17 seconds ago
 Premier League games postponed following death of ..

Premier League games postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

18 seconds ago
 IGP chairs meeting for introduction of reforms in ..

IGP chairs meeting for introduction of reforms in CTD

23 seconds ago
 IAEA Head Says Shelling in ZNPP Area Should be Sto ..

IAEA Head Says Shelling in ZNPP Area Should be Stopped

8 minutes ago
 Poland Offers EU to Cancel or Freeze Prices on Car ..

Poland Offers EU to Cancel or Freeze Prices on Carbon Emissions Quotas at $32 Pe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.