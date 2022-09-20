UrduPoint.com

Governor Opens Social Policy Financing Conference At NSPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 09:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday opened the first annual two-day conference on Social Policy Financing at the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here.

Addressing the conference, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said NSPP was playing an important role in training civil servants and preparing them to face the challenges of good governance and public service delivery.

Rector National School of Public Policy Dr. Ijaz Munir, Dean National School of Public Policy Dr. Safdar Sohail, faculty of leading universities and officials attended the conference.

Balighur Rehman said he was happy to know that the NSPP was promoting in-house research, adding that it was playing an important role in public policy research in the country.

The Governor Punjab said there was need to strengthen linkages between academia, bureaucracy and development partners. He said there should be research and discussions on important topics with the collaboration of National School of Public Policy and the leading universities of the country.

He said during the past four years, the GDP rate in the education and health sectors was cut down, while to provide education and health facilities, it was necessary that the economic development of the country and the rate of tax to GDP should be increased.

He said public policy dialogue was a good initiative, adding that it was a pleasure to see the best brains of the country under one roof at the conference. He further said that for social improvement, it was important that the officers used the resources honestly, diligently and appropriately.

Rector NSPP, Dr. Ijaz Munir, shed light on the aims and objectives of the Social Policy Financing conference. He further said that highlighting the relationship between Pakistan's development and integrated social policy with the help of researchers was among the objectives of the conference.

