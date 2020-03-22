Governor opens Telemedicine Helpline Centre on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will inaugurate the Governor Punjab Telemedicine Helpline Centre on Monday, March 23.

In the first phase, more than 150 doctors will be available to guide people about coronavirus hazards and its prevention at the call centre round-the-clock.

In a media statement issued by Governor's House here on Sunday, he said that political and religious parties as well as nation's resolve to get united to control coronavirus was highly commendable. "I am sure that when we will fulfill our responsibility to control corona then we will succeed in preventing ourselves from the virus." He said the main objective of closure of Punjab and other cities of the country, markets, shopping centres and other public places, was to protect people from the pandemic. Since the government or any institution alone could not cope with coronavirus, the 220 million Pakistanis would have to play their part because the country could not afford any laxity against deadly corona.

Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar said: "I am glad to note that corona telemedicine helpline centres at University of Health Sciences (UHS), Services Hospital, Punjab University and other places are working very efficiently.

Thousands of people are getting advisories against corona on daily basis. People are now receiving advisories and prevention at their homes instead of rushing to hospitals just because of these telemedicine centres," he said and added that the persons requiring corona tests were also being helped out actively.

The governor mentioned that only 16 persons out of 10,500 had been advised to get corona tests in the first batch of corona telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences Lahore. He said, "I know, many people are the poor and facing livelihood earning problems but we will not leave them alone rather provide free monthly ration in collaboration with Punjab Development Network, to the poor persons, whose livelihood earnings/jobs are affected in the wake of coronvirus crisis. We all have to make a pledge to fulfill our responsibilities at all costs in the war against coronavirus."