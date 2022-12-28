Governor optimistic of overcoming economic challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including the current political situation in the country during separate meetings at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always respected the institutions and upheld supremacy of the law and the constitution.

He said the experienced team of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is trying to steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said after making record payments by the federal government in the first week of December, the risk of default has been averted and the political and economic conditions will improve further in the coming days.

The MPAs were of the unanimous opinion that the constitutional order of the Punjab Governor asking the Chief Minister of Punjab to obtain vote of confidence was the need of the hour.

They said the chief minister has lost trust of majority of the members, but he refrained from taking vote of confidence, which proved that the Punjab Chief Minister was afraid that he would not be able to take the vote of confidence.

The parliamentarians said the previous government pushed the country towards economic crisis by taking record loans, adding that the same political party is still pushing the country towards political and economic instability through politics of anarchy.

The MPAs were of the view that people have recognized the faces of those politicians who wanted anarchy, and will not allow them to succeed in their conspiracy to create instability in the country.