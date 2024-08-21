Governor, others offered Fatehkhwani for late Younis on 3rd day of him

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A large number of people including Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail attended the third day condolences for late former Chief Secretary Balochistan Younis Khan Mandukhail and offered Fatehkhwani on Wednesday.

He was the close relatives of Balochsitan Governor, brother of former Senator Sheikh Saeed-Al Hassan Mandukhail and uncle of Provincial of Assembly member (MPA) Zarak Khan Mandukhail prayed for late the Younis during the third time.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail was present continuously from morning to afternoon for the Fateh of the third day of the late at Airport Road Askari Housing Scheme Quetta.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhail and former Balochistan Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali, provincial ministers, assembly members, senior government officials, political dignitaries, tribal elders, scholars and religious leaders from various walks of life and schools of thought participated in the recitation of Fateh on third day of late.

They made prayers for the late Sheikh Younis Khan Mandukhail's forgiveness and elevation of ranks.

