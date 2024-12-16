Governor paid tribute to APS victim families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Monday has paid rich tribute to the victim families of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar attack in 2014, in which a number of innocent students were killed.

"I pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan whose personnel are laying down their lives in the line of the country's protection", he said.

The governor remarked this during his address at the inaugural of an 'International Training Workshop on DSSAT" organized by Pir Mehar Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University.

Sardar Salim highlighted that Pakistan is a least contributing country in the global climate change but remained among the major affected countries.

"Irregular rains affecting arid areas which result in poor crop yields, and wastage of time money and energy of farmers", he said.

He further said that Pakistan is an agricultural country with sufficient resources, but it is importing food items, wheat, sugar etc.

The governor said that the government should own the Research and Development sector in the agriculture sector which needs funding in particular.

"PMAS university is rendering and contributing well in this regard. We need to modify our techniques to counter prevailing climate challenges which are impacting the agri sector", he said urging the relevant quarters from the government to contribute their due positive role at all levels.

He underlined the need of collective efforts to eradicate corruption and the corrupt mafia who are creating barriers in the country's development.

However the governor commended the efforts of VC PMAS for his utmost efforts in setting up a campus in Attock.

The governor said that Pakistanis are a resilient nation who always stood affirmed for the national cause.

Earlier in his welcoming remarks, Dr. Muhammad Naeem, VC PMAS Arid Agriculture University highlighted

the key initiatives taken by the university in research and development to provide sustainable solutions and means to overcome the prevailing challenges to the agriculture sector.

"The university is trying to address these issues through research, community engagements, green Pakistan initiatives and is collaborating with other organizations in adopting the latest technological methods", he said. The Vice Chancellor informed that labs were being equipped with the latest and modern technologies in collaboration with the Chinese government.

" The three day International Workshop on Decision Support System for Agro-technology Transfer (DSSAT), will be deliberate to draw means and ways to assess crops's growth and improve cultivation", he said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman HEC urged the academia and students to put their energies in discovering innovation in agriculture development.

Dr. Abid UNESCO Chair, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Gill former Commissioner Minister of National Food Security, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Crop Modeler, Prof Dr. Saifullah Khan and others also shed light on the computer model for simulation of crop growth and yields, soil and plant water.

It is worth mentioning that DSSAT is a software which is being used as a tool globally for the assessment of climate change impacts and mitigation using the crop simulation model.