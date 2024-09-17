Governor participates in Eid Milad procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan participated in the central procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi near Lahore Railway Station, here on Tuesday.

The rally was attended by a large number of people, including Yafoor Raza Attari, a member of the Central Shura of Dawat-e-Islami.

The governor said today is the blessed day when the reason for the creation of the universe and the benefactor of humanity, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was born. He said that following the Prophet’s noble character is a key to success in both this world and hereafter.

The governor further called on everyone to pledge to adhere to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) on this sacred day.