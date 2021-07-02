UrduPoint.com
Governor Pays Condolence Visit To Jamiatul Islamia Banoria

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Governor pays condolence visit to Jamiatul Islamia Banoria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday paid visit to Jamiatul Islamia Banoria Town to express condolence over death of renowned religious scholar Dr. Abdul Razzaq Iskandar.

During his visit, he met Dr.

Saeed Abdul Razzaq and Mufti Yousuf Abdul Razzaq, who are sons of late renowned religious scholar Dr. Abdul Razzaq and condoled with them over their father's death.

The Governor also met the teachers of the Jamia.

He, on the occasion, said that the deceased remained connected to the teachings of islam.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

