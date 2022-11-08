Governor pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his 145th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has paid glowing tribute to Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on his 145th birth anniversary.

In a message issued here on Tuesday, the Governor Punjab said Allama Iqbal through his thought-provoking poetry awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent from deep slumber and gave the concept of a separate homeland.

He said Dr. Iqbal's philosophy is a source of guidance for the entire humanity and especially for the youth, adding that Allama Iqbal wanted to see the Muslim youth as courageous and self reliant as an eagle (Shaheen).

He said young people should understand the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and develop high qualities of courage and self reliance in themselves, adding, "By understanding the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, we can create a Pakistan that was dreamed by the poet of the East, Allama Iqbal."The Governor Punjab said, "The sayings of Allama Iqbal help us to understand the true message of islam." He said, "Allama Iqbal awakened Muslims from their slumber for the true identity of Muslims, that is why we are breathing in a free country today."