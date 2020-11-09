UrduPoint.com
Governor Pays Homage To Dr. Allama Iqbal On His Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:35 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday paid rich tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal on the occasion of his 143 birth Anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday paid rich tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal on the occasion of his 143 birth Anniversary.

In a massage, he said the occasion of the 143 birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Iqbal reminded us of the great ideas that Dr. Allama Iqbal had propagated through his passionate poetry and thoughts all his life for the betterment of islam and Muslims.

He had always worked with great enthusiasm for the unity, solidarity and restoration of the greatness of Muslims around the world, Governor said.

He said that his thought-great poetry not only awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent from their slumber, but also had an effect on Muslims living in other countries.

The Governor Amanullah Yasinzai further said that the fact is that his message for the unity of the Muslim Ummah still provides invitation and guidance.

The Governor also prayed to Allah Almighty to give us courage and strength to follow the message of Allama Iqbal in the true sense.

