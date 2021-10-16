UrduPoint.com

Governor Pays Homage To Former PM Liaquat Ali Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

Governor pays homage to former PM Liaquat Ali Khan

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the mausoleum of the former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and paid him homage on his 70th anniversary here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the mausoleum of the former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and paid him homage on his 70th anniversary here.

The Governor laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

Sindh lawmakers Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Dr. Imran Ali Shah, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi were also present on the occasion, according to a press release.

Talking to media persons, the Governor said that Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan stood shoulder to shoulder with father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies had restored peace in the metropolis and brought illuminations to it.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan was among the countries, which sell cheapest petrol. He said that the government was aware of the problems of the people and keeping in view the same it did not added any new tax.

Answering another question, he said that the provincial government was not cooperating with the Federal government otherwise they had also introduced health cards in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Martyrs Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan Same Afridi Media Government

Recent Stories

World peace lies in resolving Kashmir, Palestine i ..

World peace lies in resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Governor

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Thanks Merkel for Great Contribution to Se ..

Erdogan Thanks Merkel for Great Contribution to Settling Regional Issues

1 minute ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supre ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Dis ..

40 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Merkel Debate Over Shortcomings of Coalit ..

Erdogan, Merkel Debate Over Shortcomings of Coalition Government

1 minute ago
 Salah scores stunner, Firmino hits treble in Liver ..

Salah scores stunner, Firmino hits treble in Liverpool rout

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan Thanks Merkel for Great Contribution to Se ..

Erdogan Thanks Merkel for Great Contribution to Settling Regional Issues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.