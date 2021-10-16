Governor pays homage to former PM Liaquat Ali Khan

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the mausoleum of the former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and paid him homage on his 70th anniversary here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the mausoleum of the former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and paid him homage on his 70th anniversary here.

The Governor laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

Sindh lawmakers Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Dr. Imran Ali Shah, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi were also present on the occasion, according to a press release.

Talking to media persons, the Governor said that Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan stood shoulder to shoulder with father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies had restored peace in the metropolis and brought illuminations to it.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan was among the countries, which sell cheapest petrol. He said that the government was aware of the problems of the people and keeping in view the same it did not added any new tax.

Answering another question, he said that the provincial government was not cooperating with the Federal government otherwise they had also introduced health cards in the province.