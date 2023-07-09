Open Menu

Governor Pays Homage To Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah On Her Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Governor pays homage to Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Tessori visited the mausoleum of Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah and paid her tremendous homage on her anniversary here on Sunday.

He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, he also visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and laid a wreath.

The Governor also offered fateha and inked his impressions in the visitors book.

While talking to media persons, he said, 'I pay homage to madre-e-milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary.' He said that the Madr-e-Milata was a role model for our women.

He said that Fatima Jinnah mace untiring efforts after the death of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Replying to a question, he said that Mayor of Karachi must be given time of 100 days for the welfare and development of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Fatima Jinnah Women Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan