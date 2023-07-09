Governor pays homage to Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Tessori visited the mausoleum of Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah and paid her tremendous homage on her anniversary here on Sunday.

He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, he also visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and laid a wreath.

The Governor also offered fateha and inked his impressions in the visitors book.

While talking to media persons, he said, 'I pay homage to madre-e-milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary.' He said that the Madr-e-Milata was a role model for our women.

He said that Fatima Jinnah mace untiring efforts after the death of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Replying to a question, he said that Mayor of Karachi must be given time of 100 days for the welfare and development of the city.