Governor pays homage to Shaheed Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for treating Covid-19 patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday paid homage to Shaheed Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro in connection with his first Shahadat anniversary.

Shaheed Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro lost his life while treating the patients of Covid-19 on this day.

Governor Imran Ismail said that shaheed Dr.

Soomro was the second Doctor of the country and first of the Sindh province who battled against coronavirus during the first wave of Covid-19.

He said that the role of the Shaheed doctor for the humanity remained an exemplary one and he performed his duty with dedication.

He further said that the doctors and paramedical staff were playing their role as the frontline soldiers against Covid-19 which was a great example of the humanity.