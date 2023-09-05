Open Menu

Governor Pays Homage To Soldiers For Making Country's Defense Invincible

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said, "The Defence Day reminds us of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said, "The Defence Day reminds us of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy." In his message on the eve of Defence Day here on Tuesday, he said today is the day to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of the 6th September war, who made the defence of the country invincible.

"The spirit and courage showed by Pakistan Navy, Army and Air Force on September 6, 1965 was unparalleled in the world," the governor said, adding, "This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by Pakistan forces for the motherland and the courage and bravery of the Ghazis.

"He said 6th September reminds us that whenever the country faced difficult times, the nation always prioritized stability of the country over its mutual differences and interests.

He said this spirit needs to be revived, and it is the day to renew the pledge that everyone will unite and play his role for the stability and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Pakistan Navy Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

19 seconds ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

21 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

23 seconds ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solan ..

Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solangi

6 minutes ago
 Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super F ..

Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super Fours

6 minutes ago
Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious d ..

Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious designs in 1965 war

6 minutes ago
 Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

26 minutes ago
 Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Muni ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-mil ..

26 minutes ago
 Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print ..

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against I ..

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: ..

26 minutes ago
 Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan