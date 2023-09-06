LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said, "The Defence Day reminds us of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy." In his message on the eve of Defence Day here on Tuesday, he said today is the day to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of the 6th September war, who made the defence of the country invincible.

"The spirit and courage showed by Pakistan Navy, Army and Air Force on September 6, 1965 was unparalleled in the world," the governor said, adding, "This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by Pakistan forces for the motherland and the courage and bravery of the Ghazis.

"He said 6th September reminds us that whenever the country faced difficult times, the nation always prioritized stability of the country over its mutual differences and interests.

He said this spirit needs to be revived, and it is the day to renew the pledge that everyone will unite and play his role for the stability and development of the country.