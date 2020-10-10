Governor pays one-day visit to Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab, Ch Muhammad Sarwar paid a one-day trip to Bahawalpur and discussed various local issues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab, Ch Muhammad Sarwar paid a one-day trip to Bahawalpur and discussed various local issues.

He was received by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry at the airport.

Later, Governor held a meeting at Circuit House Bahawalpur with Divisional Administration where he was briefed about the performance of administrative departments and police.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak and other officers were also present.