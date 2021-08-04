Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to policemen who sacrificed their lives for establishing tranquility, stability and for protection of lives and property of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to policemen who sacrificed their lives for establishing tranquility, stability and for protection of lives and property of the people.

In a statement on the occasion of National Police Memorial Day, the Governor expressed solidarity with the families of these brave martyred policemen.

Governor Sindh said that despite difficult situations and limited resources, the police have played an exemplary role for peace and security of the people and the nation, which will always be remembered.

He stressed that we should dedicate all our capabilities and national resources for the development and security of the country and the nation and this is the real message of this day.