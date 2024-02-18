Governor Pays Rich Tribute To Nawab Sadiq For Education Contributions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Governor of Punjab and Chairman of the board of Governors of Sadiq Public School, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, attended the 70th Founders Day (Platinum Jubilee) of Sadiq Public School here.
Muhammad Balighur Rehman was also the chief guest on the occasion.
In his address, he mentioned, "Sadiq Public School reflects the vision, dedication, and determination of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, who is a great humanitarian responsible for the establishment of this unparalleled institution for great educational purposes and contributed with resources, effort, steps, and words of cooperation."
"This institution can take pride in its glorious traditions and remarkable past. Prominent personalities who have graduated from this institution have excelled in every field of life. Even today, I see many outstanding individuals in this ceremony who have acquired education from this great alma mater."
"All this is due to the significant historical role of this school, which the nation expects will continue to produce individuals of high caliber and maintain the highest standards of moral, intellectual, and physical education that are the hallmark of Sadiq," the governor said.
He said, "His connection with Sadiq Public School is longstanding.
As the Chairman of the Board of Governors, it is a heavy responsibility for him to play a role in the betterment of this institution."
"Sadiq has played a crucial role in bringing me to this position," he added.
The governor emphasized the importance of both curricular and extracurricular activities in his speech.
Additionally, Governor Punjab stated, "Today's event, the speeches of the head boy and head girl of this great institution, have been extremely impressive."
"On the occasion, he congratulated the students, staff, and especially the parents.
"I can confidently say that institutions like this, along with a few others in Pakistan, are crucial in producing leaders of high standards in all walks of life and will continue to do so," the governor further said.
Earlier, Governor Punjab laid the foundation stone for new academic blocks and a new boarding house, expressing hope that the process of developing the complete infrastructure of the school would soon reach completion.
The head boy, Saad Abdullah, and the head girl, Safiya Malik, delivered their speeches.
Governor Punjab also addressed the General Body Meeting of the Old Sadiqi Association. He also planted a tree on the lawn of the OSA office.
