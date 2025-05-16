Governor Pays Tribute To Armed Forces At Martyrs’ Memorial
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a solemn ceremony marking "Youm-e-Tashakur", Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs' Memorial) in Peshawar to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable success in Operation Banyanum Marsoos.
Accompanied by the Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor laid a floral wreath at the memorial and offered prayers for the fallen heroes.
Governor Kundi expressed his deep respect and gratitude to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of the nation.
He hailed the sacrifices of the armed forces, emphasizing their crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the country.
