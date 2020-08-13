Governor pays tribute to 'Father of Nation' on Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid tribute to 'Father of the Nation' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his untiring efforts for an independent homeland "Pakistan" for the Muslims of sub-continent.

In his message issued by a spokesperson of the Governor, the Sindh Governor said that there were few people in the world who change history or have power over it while there were even fewer people who create a new country or change the map of the world and there are very few people who form a nation. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three of these things, he observed.

Imran Ismail said that it was because of the great struggle of Quaid-e-Azam that today we stand before the whole world as a free nation and we are proud of our homeland.

He said that Pakistan will become a strong, energetic and powerful country in the days to come. "Pakistan has been in trouble for the last two years because of economic challenges, but steps have been taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to stabilize the economy.

He said that Pakistan had started taking off and all this was possible only because of a courageous leadership.

The Sindh Governor said that on the occasion of Independence Day, he would like to convey the message to the Kashmiri brothers that they had always been a part of Pakistan as Pakistan had always stood by the Kashmiri brothers and considered Kashmir as its part.