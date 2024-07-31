Open Menu

Governor Pays Tribute To Fatima Jinnah On Her Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Governor pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

In his message issued on the birth anniversary of the Mother of the Nation, Governor Kamran Tessori said she had mobilized women for the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

Governor Tessori said that Fatima Jinnah created a new history by playing the role of the mother of the nation.

Governor paid tributes to the great services of Fatima Jinnah for her struggle during Pakistan Movement.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Fatima Jinnah Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan