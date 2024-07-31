Governor pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

In his message issued on the birth anniversary of the Mother of the Nation, Governor Kamran Tessori said she had mobilized women for the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

Governor Tessori said that Fatima Jinnah created a new history by playing the role of the mother of the nation.

Governor paid tributes to the great services of Fatima Jinnah for her struggle during Pakistan Movement.