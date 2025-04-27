Governor pays tribute to Forces for successful operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in various districts Karak, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

In various operations, 15 militants were eliminated, earning high praise from the Governor for the bravery and effectiveness of the forces.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel during the operations, the Governor paid heartfelt tribute to their sacrifice.

He extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the elevation of their ranks and patience for the bereaved families.

Governor Kundi, also commended the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers, saying that those who offer their lives for the country and nation are the nation's pride. He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.