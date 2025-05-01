Governor Pays Tribute To Martyred CTD Personnel In Bannu Gunfight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and paid rich tribute to the three Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel who were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Bannu district.
The Governor extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred officers, praying for the elevation of their ranks in the Jannat and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.
He also expressed good wishes for the swift recovery of the police officers injured in the encounter.
Commending the bravery of the police force, Governor Kundi praised the courage with which the personnel faced the terrorists and reiterated that the sacrifices of police and security forces in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain.
APP/ash/
