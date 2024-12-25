Open Menu

Governor Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On Birth Anniversary At Mazar-e-Quaid

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid homage at the Mazar-e-Quaid on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Governor laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayers for the country's progress and prosperity.

During his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid on Wednesday, Governor Kamran Tessori penned his thoughts in the visitor's book.

He also extended his congratulations to the nation on Quaid-e-Azam's birthday, emphasizing that Pakistan's development is only possible by adhering to Jinnah's guiding principles.

Speaking to the media at the Mazar e Quaid, Governor Kamran Tessori said that he had come to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s services for the nation. He acknowledged that Pakistan is going through challenging times but urged the people not to lose hope, assuring that the country will move towards progress.

The Governor also highlighted the continued growth of the stock exchange and the positive cooperation from countries like Iran and Turkiye. He praised the role of Pakistan's military, not only for safeguarding the borders but also for contributing to economic stability.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori commended the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which he said is playing a crucial role in steering the country towards development.

Responding to a question about the situation in Parachinar, the governor stated that the issue would be resolved through consultation and dialogue. He concluded by reassuring the nation that, collectively, the people will continue Quaid-e-Azam's mission and work towards making Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.

