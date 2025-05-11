Governor pays tributes to armed forces, Pakistani pilots

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday while paying tributes to the armed forces of the country said that our forces had kept the head high of the nation.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Governor House, he said that our pilots did a good job against enemy.

He said that Pakistani pilots were our proud and the success of operation Bunyan al Marsoos against Indian aggression would be remembered.

The Governor said that the head of the Pakistan Army made good decisions against the enemy.

He said that the nation had trust in its armed forces.

He further said that the Governor House distributed sweets on the success of operation Bunyan al Marsoos.

Tessori also spoke on Mother’s Day and paid tributes to Pakistani mothers.