UrduPoint.com

Governor Pays Tributes To Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Governor pays tributes to Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday paid tribute to the Kashmiris for their struggle and sacrifices in occupied Kashmir.

In his message on Kashmir Day issued here, he said that the Kashmiris were struggling for their right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmiris sacrificed their lives for this cause and left their homes. He further said that the struggle was still continue.

The Governor said that Indian state-terrorism was killing the innocent Kashmiris, who were also being extra-judicially killed, freedom of speech being banned, fake encounters, torture and deaths in custody were common incidents in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

Imran Ismail said that India had failed to thrash Kashmiris in spite of brutalism.

He said that Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir at every form and Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his role as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to play its part in resolving the issue of IIOK under UN resolutions to pave the way for peace and stability in South Asia.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Governor United Nations Asia

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

58 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>