Governor pays tributes to Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday paid tribute to the Kashmiris for their struggle and sacrifices in occupied Kashmir.

In his message on Kashmir Day issued here, he said that the Kashmiris were struggling for their right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmiris sacrificed their lives for this cause and left their homes. He further said that the struggle was still continue.

The Governor said that Indian state-terrorism was killing the innocent Kashmiris, who were also being extra-judicially killed, freedom of speech being banned, fake encounters, torture and deaths in custody were common incidents in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

Imran Ismail said that India had failed to thrash Kashmiris in spite of brutalism.

He said that Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir at every form and Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his role as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to play its part in resolving the issue of IIOK under UN resolutions to pave the way for peace and stability in South Asia.