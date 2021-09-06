UrduPoint.com

Governor Pays Tributes To Martyred, Alive Soldiers On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday paid tremendous tributes to martyred and ghazis of the battle fought on September 06, 1965.

In a message issued on Pakistan Defence Day, he said the day was observed every year in the memory of those, who sacrificed their lives while protecting their country.

He said the brave sons of the motherland sacrificed their lives and made a history.

Governor Imran Ismail said the determined nation of Pakistan and her brave armed forces were capable to fully protect every inch of our homeland.

He said they were making untiring efforts to make the country a prosperous and Islamic welfare state.

