- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression
Governor Pays Tributes To Oppressed Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle Against Indian Forces Oppression
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday paid tributes to the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris against the continued oppression of Indian-occupied forces.
He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris who will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.
The Governor said that Pakistan has a principal stand on Kashmir and was standing with Kashmiri's brothers and sisters.
He said that the Pakistan People's Party's leadership has always raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris at the international level, saying durable peace in the region was very difficult unless the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
He said that political, moral, and diplomatic support of Kashmiris will continue.
APP/fam-ash
Recent Stories
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause6 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan's commitment to Kashmiri cause unshakeable' : Khawaja Asif6 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir' struggle is Pakistan's pride', nation stands in solidarity with Kashmiris': Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom destined to succeed: Ahsan Iqbal16 minutes ago
-
Pirzada reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day conference calls for global action on Kashmir’s struggle for self-determina ..36 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom is achieved on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'36 minutes ago
-
India’s military occupation: violation of Int'l law, human rights: experts46 minutes ago
-
Laghari condemns India's atrocities in Kashmir, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause46 minutes ago
-
Awareness for polio eradication carries vital importance: Ayesha Farooq1 hour ago