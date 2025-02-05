Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday paid tributes to the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris against the continued oppression of Indian-occupied forces.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris who will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

The Governor said that Pakistan has a principal stand on Kashmir and was standing with Kashmiri's brothers and sisters.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party's leadership has always raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris at the international level, saying durable peace in the region was very difficult unless the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that political, moral, and diplomatic support of Kashmiris will continue.

APP/fam-ash