Open Menu

Governor Pays Tributes To Oppressed Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle Against Indian Forces Oppression

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday paid tributes to the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris against the continued oppression of Indian-occupied forces.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris who will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

The Governor said that Pakistan has a principal stand on Kashmir and was standing with Kashmiri's brothers and sisters.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party's leadership has always raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris at the international level, saying durable peace in the region was very difficult unless the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that political, moral, and diplomatic support of Kashmiris will continue.

APP/fam-ash

Recent Stories

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

2 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

9 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

10 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

10 hours ago
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

11 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

11 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan