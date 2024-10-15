Governor Pays Tributes To Women On Int'l Rural Women's Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on International Rural Women's Day paid tributes to the rural women.
He said, 'Today is the day to recognize the great services of rural women.
'Governor Tessori said that rural women have an unforgettable role in agriculture and rural development.
Rural women have a key role in promoting environmental protection, he said adding that gender equality and women empowerment are top priorities. He said that acknowledging the tireless work of rural women is our collective responsibility.
