Governor Pb launches Rescue Cadet Corps mobile app

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday launched the Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) mobile application to provide online training to rescue scouts for saving lives and promoting safety.

He said Rescue service was among those organizations that gained the trust of the public and this was another initiative of the Rescue to serve humanity.

This initiative of Rescue Cadet Corps and launching of the Rescue Cadet Corps mobile app was taken as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to engage youth to establish healthy, safe, resilient, and more prosperous communities in the country, he maintained.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of 'RCC Mobile App', held at Darbar Hall, Governor House here.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer along with senior officers of Headquarters and academy, Regional Emergency Officers, Chairman PITB, Director General, and PITB Team which developed RCC App were also present at the event.

The Governor Punjab appreciated DG Rescue Punjab and his team for the historic initiative of Rescue Cadet Corps through mobile app after the establishment of 5,000 Community Emergency Response Team in all Union Councils of Punjab.

He said in view of COVID-19, RCC mobile app would be helpful for online registration, online community safety training, and online certification. He emphasized that Rescue scouts should be linked with different organizations like TEVTA, Chambers, and AKHUWAT to give them further opportunities for skill development leading to livelihood initiatives for prosperous communities in the country.

He also acknowledged the services of the team of Punjab Information Technology board for developing the application during COVID-19.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed about the Rescue Cadet Corps and said that after the successful establishment of CERTs across Punjab, Rescue had planned to train first aider in every home, youth in colleges and universities to make them socially responsible citizens.

RCC App was developed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technical Board to connect all Rescue scouts (volunteers) of communities and educational institutions for online registrations, training, and certification after hands-on drills practices in colleges and nearest rescue stations, he added.