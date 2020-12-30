Governor, PCJCCI discuss ways to promote Pak-China ties

Governor Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) office-bearers have discussed the ways and means to promote trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) office-bearers have discussed the ways and means to promote trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China.

PCJCCI President SM Naveed, Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Secretary General Salahudin Hanif, Senior Executive Member Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Executive Member Zaki Ijaz met the governor, the PCJCCI spokesperson told the media, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, she said, the governor appreciated efforts of the PCJCCI in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries with transfer of modern technology into Pakistan. He promised to take up the PCJCCI proposals to the Federal and provincial departments concerned for successful implementation of the PCJCCI progressive plans to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China. He also promised to have the required facilitation for the upcoming Pak-China Business Conference- 2021 and the measures to have better technology for Water logging and salinity.

SM Naveed informed the governor that the joint chamber aims to address the problems of Chinese Investors often arising due to the lack of investment facilities in Pakistan.

He said that most of the time security agencies do not clear the visas of foreign business executives that become a reason of discouragement in having FDI from China as well.

The SVP Daud Ahmed said that nowadays, various areas in the world have been facing waterlogging and salinity problems, which are intensified by a myriad of factors including use of waste waters for irrigation, unsuitable cropping pattern, torrential rains and floods, lack of sufficient drainage, uncontrolled drainage, lack of adequate knowledge, wrong management decisions, very poor construction and rehabilitation rates of drainage systems, increase of irrigation systems without paying any attention to their adverse impacts on soil and quality of water resources, etc. He added, "We want to introduce technological advancement in water logging and sanitation and for this we have renowned Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan."The VP Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said, "In the year 2021, we will be conducting a Mega Business Conference to promote foreign exchange and to attract Chinese companies for the investment."On this occasion, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahudin Hanif thanked the Governor for conducting this meeting for the progress of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in order to strengthen Pak-China friendship.