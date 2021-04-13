UrduPoint.com
Governor Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Manghopir Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A formal groundbreaking ceremony, reconstruction, of Manghopir road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Chowk was held here on Tuesday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and former Mayor of Karachi performed the groundbreaking ceremony.

Area MNA and MPAs were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The project is being executed by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL), Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government was paying due attention to the development of Karachi and other cities of Sindh province.

He further said that the Prime Minister would be visiting parts of the province, specially the rural areas, for announcing several uplift and development projects.

