Governor Personally Donated IT Lab For SMIU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has announced to donate Information Technology Laboratory (IT Lab) for Sindh Madressatul Islam University from his personal funding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has announced to donate Information Technology Laboratory (IT Lab) for Sindh Madressatul islam University from his personal funding.

Addressing the 5th Convocation of SMIU on Wednesday, Governor Kamran Tessori disclosed that he did his schooling in Sindh Madressatul Islam. As an ex-student, I would like to donate IT Lab to the historical Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Governor added.

He urged the students to play role for the development of the country and always pay respect to their parents and teachers as they were the architects of their education.

Governor said Pakistan has a great potential but there was a need of unity among us. Referring to female students present in the convocation, Governor urged them to utilize what ever they had learnt as no society would develop without participation of female population.

He also mentioned his initiative of giving IT training to youth in Governor House and said 50 thousands youngsters are getting IT training at the Governor House.

