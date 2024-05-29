Governor Personally Donated IT Lab For SMIU
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has announced to donate Information Technology Laboratory (IT Lab) for Sindh Madressatul Islam University from his personal funding
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has announced to donate Information Technology Laboratory (IT Lab) for Sindh Madressatul islam University from his personal funding.
Addressing the 5th Convocation of SMIU on Wednesday, Governor Kamran Tessori disclosed that he did his schooling in Sindh Madressatul Islam. As an ex-student, I would like to donate IT Lab to the historical Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Governor added.
He urged the students to play role for the development of the country and always pay respect to their parents and teachers as they were the architects of their education.
Governor said Pakistan has a great potential but there was a need of unity among us. Referring to female students present in the convocation, Governor urged them to utilize what ever they had learnt as no society would develop without participation of female population.
He also mentioned his initiative of giving IT training to youth in Governor House and said 50 thousands youngsters are getting IT training at the Governor House.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief11 minutes ago
-
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter14 minutes ago
-
PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-202319 minutes ago
-
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues19 minutes ago
-
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA19 minutes ago
-
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to resolve problems19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender19 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-14825 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 1112 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues cow25 minutes ago
-
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibiting outstanding perfor ..25 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago