Governor Plants Sapling To Start Plantation Drive
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday planted a sapling here at Governor House to inaugurate plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental sustainability.
The delegation of Dawat-e-Islami led by Muhammad Ahtisham and Gulab Raza Atari and former Federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi informed the Governor about their plantation drive. They said that till date they have succeeded to plat more than three million plants across the country.
The event marked the beginning of a comprehensive effort to enhance the region’s green cover and combat the adverse effects of climate change.
By planting a sapling himself, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi underscored the importance of individual contributions to environmental conservation and set an example for others to follow.
Governor Kundi emphasized the critical role that trees play in maintaining ecological balance.
He highlighted their benefits, including improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and providing habitat for wildlife.
The Governor also noted that a robust plantation drive would not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also foster a sense of communal responsibility towards preserving nature.
The initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to address environmental challenges and build a sustainable future, said Governor Kundi.
The Governor outlined plans for ongoing maintenance and care of the newly planted saplings. Recognizing that planting trees is just the first step, he stressed the importance of regular monitoring and nurturing to ensure their healthy growth to clean and green the environment.
APP/ash/
