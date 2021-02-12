Governor plants tree to launch spring tree plantation drive in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday planted a tree to inaugurate spring tree plantation campaign 2021 at Governor House Quetta which will be continued for one week.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Forests Muhammad Siddique Mandokhel, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali, Chief Conservator Abdul Jabbar and Conservator Niaz Kakar were also present.

Launching the tree planting campaign, Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said that measures would be taken to make people aware of the importance of trees in controlling pollution for better environment in the areas.

We have to educate people regarding significant of trees as International level so that they would take part in the tree plantation drive 2021 in order to decrease the pollution in the areas.

He said tree would be planted at all highs at the district level in educational institutions, cadet colleges and government lands during tree plantation drive.

He directed that steps should be taken on emergency basis to timely give water and cares those trees which had been planted by provincial government on different areas including Highways of the capital, Airport Road, Smanguli, Sariab Road and Bypass areas for cleaning the environment.

He also stressed for planting more trees and taking proper care of them would not only improve the weather but also the labor and resources of the concerned departments would be saved from being wasted.

The trees also are sources of maintaining sanitary the environment and rainfalls, he added.

Governor Balochistan expressed his confidence that the Plant for Pakistan Tree Planting Campaign 2021 would have a positive impact on the lives of our future generations.