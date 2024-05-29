Open Menu

Governor Pledges Constitutional Role For Betterment Of Province

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to play a constitutional role for betterment of the province.

During a meeting at the Governor's House with delegations from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sargodha, the People's Students Federation (PSF) Punjab, and the PPP Minority Wing, he emphasised the importance of setting aside internal differences to work tirelessly for the country's development and stability.

In his address, the governor welcomed the party delegations, stressing that his role transcends party lines and that he serves all of the province. He reiterated that the Governors' House remains accessible to both workers and the general public.

"The PPP holds its workers in high esteem," he said, promising that the issues raised by the delegations would be addressed promptly.

Key figures at the meeting included General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza, Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Tasneem Qureshi from Sargodha, PSF President Musa Khokhar, and Imran Athwal and Edwin Sohotra from the PPP Minority Wing.

The governor’s inclusive approach and dedication to public service were well-received by the attendees, underscoring a collective effort towards the province's progress.

