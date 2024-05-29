Governor Pledges Constitutional Role For Betterment Of Province
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to play a constitutional role for betterment of the province.
During a meeting at the Governor's House with delegations from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sargodha, the People's Students Federation (PSF) Punjab, and the PPP Minority Wing, he emphasised the importance of setting aside internal differences to work tirelessly for the country's development and stability.
In his address, the governor welcomed the party delegations, stressing that his role transcends party lines and that he serves all of the province. He reiterated that the Governors' House remains accessible to both workers and the general public.
"The PPP holds its workers in high esteem," he said, promising that the issues raised by the delegations would be addressed promptly.
Key figures at the meeting included General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza, Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Tasneem Qureshi from Sargodha, PSF President Musa Khokhar, and Imran Athwal and Edwin Sohotra from the PPP Minority Wing.
The governor’s inclusive approach and dedication to public service were well-received by the attendees, underscoring a collective effort towards the province's progress.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed outside the Sessions Court3 minutes ago
-
PHDEC holds seminar on Mango Bagging Initiative to boost country's mango sector3 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on use of plastic items at Commissioner Office3 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture for timely completion of cotton cultivation3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews situation of measles in Bahawalpur district3 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested3 minutes ago
-
Campaign against country's integrity intolerable: Aqeel Malik13 minutes ago
-
1788 power pilferers booked during crackdown13 minutes ago
-
15 years of injustice; global community called upon to investigate Shopian tragedy13 minutes ago
-
Two members notorious dacoit gang apprehended from New Town13 minutes ago
-
Rajanpur police seize smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 mln13 minutes ago