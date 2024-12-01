Governor Pledges To Protect, Promote Cultural Values Of Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday pledged to protect and promote the cultural values, traditions, and language of the province.
He said, 'We pledge today to promote the culture of Sindh province and spread it around the world.
'
On the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, he wished a very happy Sindh Culture Day to the people of the province.
He said, 'I congratulate the people of the province.'
He said that on Sindhi Culture Day, the people of the province wear Sindhi caps and ajrak to express their love for their culture.
