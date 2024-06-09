Open Menu

Governor, PML-N Delegation Agree To Work For Development Of Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A five-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by PML-N Central Senior Vice President Shah Mohammed Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori.

According to a Governor House communique on Sunday, the delegation included PML-N President of business Forum Ishtiaq Baig, Jam Karam Ali, Jam Qaim Ali and Khalid Sheikh.

The governor and PML-N delegation agreed to work together for the development of the Sindh province. Governor Tessori said that all the stakeholders had to work for the development of the province beyond politics.

The PML-N Central Senior Vice President Shah Muhammad Shah said that Kamran Khan Tesori is the Governor from Karachi to Kashmore. He said that the initiatives of the governor for the development of the province are commendable.

