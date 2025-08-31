Governor, Political Leaders, CCPO Condole With Farooq Firaq Over Son’s Killing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, former Member of National Assembly and PML-N leader Shahabuddin, National Democratic Movement chief Mohsin Dawar and Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed expressed their heartfelt condolences to Senior Journalist Farooq Firaq on the tragic killing of his young son, Ali Firaq.
Governor Kundi, in a telephonic conversation, assured the bereaved family of his full support during this difficult time and pledged to approach senior police officials to ensure the arrest of those responsible for the murder.
Shahabuddin, Mohsin Dawar, and CCPO Mian Saeed also offered prayers for the departed soul and conveyed their sympathies, praying for strength and patience for the grieving family.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor, political leaders, CCPO condole with Farooq Firaq over son’s killing47 seconds ago
-
DC visits flood-hit areas of Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies after falling off under-construction wall11 minutes ago
-
Local cab services in twin cities pinch commuters with steep fares21 minutes ago
-
PM's youth loan scheme empowers 434,448 young entrepreneurs with Rs 251.25b21 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue 1122 appeals for calm & cooperation as flood relief efforts intensify in Punjab41 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse in Nankana Sahib claims 3 lives41 minutes ago
-
IIOJK 37 years of silence disappeared families still await accountability & justice: Report2 hours ago
-
Parental support vital as anti-polio campaign launches from Sept 12 hours ago
-
DPM /FM Dar visits Luban Workshop Experience Hall in Tianjin2 hours ago
-
CM visits PDMA, reviews flood situation12 hours ago
-
Mashhood urges youth to play key role in country's development12 hours ago