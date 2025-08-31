Governor, political leaders, CCPO condole with Farooq Firaq over son’s killing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, former Member of National Assembly and PML-N leader Shahabuddin, National Democratic Movement chief Mohsin Dawar and Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed expressed their heartfelt condolences to Senior Journalist Farooq Firaq on the tragic killing of his young son, Ali Firaq.

Governor Kundi, in a telephonic conversation, assured the bereaved family of his full support during this difficult time and pledged to approach senior police officials to ensure the arrest of those responsible for the murder.

Shahabuddin, Mohsin Dawar, and CCPO Mian Saeed also offered prayers for the departed soul and conveyed their sympathies, praying for strength and patience for the grieving family.