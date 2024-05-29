- Home
Governor Praise Sacrifices Of Tribal People For Country, Assure Cooperation To Resolve Problems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday highlighted sacrifices of tribal people for motherland and said that their long standing sense of deprivation would be addressed.
He was talking to a delegation of South Waziristan Angoor Adda elders that was led by Moulana Tasbih Ullah and Moulana Muhammad Sharif. The delegation informed governor about their issues relating to taxes after merger and problems of areas people due to closure of Angoor Adda border.
They said that problems of area people have been increased manifold due to border closure and plight of traders due to decreasing trade between two neighboring countries.
They said that border point has also negatively impacted financial position of traders as the route was also being used to export goods to Central Asian States.
Governor listened to the concerns and problems of tribesmen and assured them needed cooperation to resolve issues. He said that the government is not oblivious to problems of tribal and added that their concerns would be conveyed to relevant forums for consideration.
KP governor also assured to play his role as representative of federation and said that steps would be taken to bring tribal areas into national mainstream of development besides ensuring provision of basic amenities to people of merged areas.
