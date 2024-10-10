Open Menu

Governor Praises Al-Ghazali University Contribution In Promotion Of Higher Education

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Governor praises Al-Ghazali University contribution in promotion of higher education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday praised Al-Ghazali University for its significant contribution to the promotion of higher education.

The Governor of Sindh expressed these views while addressing a simple and dignified ceremony of Jamia Al-Rasheed and Al-Ghazali University held at the Governor House.

He emphasized that the university is not only equipping students with education but also preparing them to face modern challenges.

The event was attended by the university's Patron-in-Chief Mufti Abdul Rahim, Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, and other prominent figures.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori further stated that Al-Ghazali University has rendered remarkable services in the fields of knowledge and research.

The university is striving to enhance educational standards and contribute to societal progress.

He commended Chancellor Mufti Abdul Rahim's pivotal role in the university’s development, highlighting that his vision and dedication have elevated the institution to a distinguished position.

Additionally, Governor Tessori lauded the services of Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, noting that his tireless efforts have guided many individuals around the world towards islam.

He also mentioned Dr. Naik's son, Sheikh Farik Naik, who is following in his father's footsteps by continuing to serve the cause of religion.

Related Topics

Sindh World Governor Education Progress Event Mufti

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

53 minutes ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

1 hour ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

5 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

6 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

7 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan